Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson by unanimous decision on Friday night in Texas.

The anti-Paul, and very pro-Tyson, crowd had been buzzing after Amanda Serrano was arguably robbed against Katie Taylor in the fight prior.

Paul walked out to Phil Collins’ "In The Air Tonight," trolling Tyson’s appearance in "The Hangover." Meanwhile, Tyson’s head-bobbing music got the entire crowd fired up.

Paul immediately leaned onto Tyson, prompting plenty boos - it was a good idea, as Tyson was getting his shots early. But Paul clearly held his own in round one.

Paul connected on a couple of lefts in the third, and Tyson began to show his age. From then on, the rest of the bout was rather anticlimactic, and even the crowd couldn’t help but growl, with many headed for the exits before the results were even announced.

AT&T Stadium tried desperately to rally behind Tyson every time he landed anything, but nothing worked. Paul bowed down to Tyson before the final bell, and the two shared a very long embrace.

