Pro wrestler Anthony Greene's MLW debut long time coming: 'Perfect moment for me'

Anthony Greene has been almost everywhere as a professional wrestler.

He competed at WWE for its NXT and 205 Live brands. He was with All Elite Wrestling, performing mostly on "AEW Dark." He’s worked at New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah.

But when he makes his Major League Wrestling (MLW) debut on Saturday at Battle Riot VII, it will be a dream come true.

"I’m a huge wrestling nerd, always been," Greene explained to Fox News Digital. "And I remember buying on HighSpots.com the original MLW DVDs. I watched [Satoshi] Kojima win the title in the tournaments back in like 2002, Reloaded, WarGames, seeing Steve Corino with the Extreme Horsemen, and it’s always been a place that I’ve followed. It’s always been a place that I’ve followed.

"And when it came back in 2017, I was wrestling for five years at that point. I decided that was a place I wanted to wrestle, and it’s just never worked out. Either I wasn’t where I needed to be to get to that level of where MLW was, or when I was there, the schedule just never matched. And the perfect moment for me, Battle Riot – where the MLW World Championship is on the line – is when I finally get to make my debut. So, yeah, you can say I’m very excited."

MLW champion Matt Riddle will have to defend his title in the 40-man rumble match. It’s no easy task. Even for someone like Greene, who has been in a few rumble-style matches over the course of his career, is thinking realistically.

"One thing I am confident in is by the end of the night, MLW and the fans are going to know who Anthony Greene is and I will be back. That’s one thing I can promise," he said. "And best-case scenario, I walk out with the MLW World Heavyweight Championship."

Battle Riot VII takes place at Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California. The sold-out show begins at 10 p.m. ET.