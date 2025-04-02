WWE legend Mick Foley walks away from scary car wreck with minor injuries, concussion

Pro wrestling legend Mick Foley luckily walked away from a scary car wreck with only minor injuries.

Foley posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed himself in front of his damaged sedan. The vehicle had a smashed windshield and front end and no hood over its engine. He wrote in a post that it was a "tough day."

"I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident," the post read. "I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion."

Foley is known for taking a bump or two during his pro wrestling days.

He wrestled as Cactus Jack, Mankind and Dude Love while in WWE and was known for hardcore stunts that saw him either get back-dropped onto thumb tacks, get a barbed-wire bat to the face or get thrown from the top of a Hell in a Cell cage from around 16-feet above ground through an announcers' table.

The 59-year-old has been open about his injuries in the ring, including nearly a dozen concussions, broken bones, broken teeth and torn muscles and ligaments.

Still, he is considered to be one of the most influential pro wrestlers of his generation. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

He was a three-time WWE champion, eight-time WWE tag-team champion and a hardcore champion.