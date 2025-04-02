Expand / Collapse search
WWE

WWE legend Mick Foley walks away from scary car wreck with minor injuries, concussion

Foley was an influential pro wrestler in WWE

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pro wrestling legend Mick Foley luckily walked away from a scary car wreck with only minor injuries.

Foley posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed himself in front of his damaged sedan. The vehicle had a smashed windshield and front end and no hood over its engine. He wrote in a post that it was a "tough day."

Mick Foley at a 76ers game

WWE legend Mick Foley at the game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 24, 2013. (Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports)

"I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident," the post read. "I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion."

Foley is known for taking a bump or two during his pro wrestling days.

Mick Foley with a fan

Boca resident Allan Saunders, left, takes a selfie with wrestler Mick Foley during Ultra Con at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (DAMON HIGGINS/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

He wrestled as Cactus Jack, Mankind and Dude Love while in WWE and was known for hardcore stunts that saw him either get back-dropped onto thumb tacks, get a barbed-wire bat to the face or get thrown from the top of a Hell in a Cell cage from around 16-feet above ground through an announcers' table.

The 59-year-old has been open about his injuries in the ring, including nearly a dozen concussions, broken bones, broken teeth and torn muscles and ligaments.

Still, he is considered to be one of the most influential pro wrestlers of his generation. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Mick Foley in the ring

Before the World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling show, Mick Foley answered fan questions while in the ring. (Shelby Reeves/Chillicothe Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

He was a three-time WWE champion, eight-time WWE tag-team champion and a hardcore champion.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.