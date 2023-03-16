Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

Virginia's big blunder in March Madness upset to Furman has social media baffled: 'What are we doing?!?!?'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn't believe Virginia blew it

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

March Madness is all about the upsets and Cinderella stories, and there was a big upset in the second game of Thursday's slate when No. 13 Furman hit a last-second 3-pointer to take down No. 4 Virginia in Orlando. 

But it didn’t look like Furman had a chance when Virginia held the lead with just under 10 seconds left to play. Until point guard Kihei Clark tried to escape a trap by heaving a pass down the floor to kill clock. 

It was a mistake. Furman’s Garrett Hien intercepted the pass and found JP Pegues for a deep 3-pointer and a 68-67 lead with 2.2 seconds to play. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett Hien (13) and Jalen Slawson (20) of the Furman Paladins celebrate near the end of their game against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at Amway Center March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Furman won 68-67.

Garrett Hien (13) and Jalen Slawson (20) of the Furman Paladins celebrate near the end of their game against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at Amway Center March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Furman won 68-67. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Virginia heaved a prayer at the end, but it went unanswered, and Cavaliers players were left stunned. 

So too were many March Madness fans on social media, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

FURMAN RECORDS FIRST UPSET OF 2023 MARCH MADNESS, TAKING DOWN VIRGINIA WITH WILD LATE SEQUENCE

Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams celebrate their win against Virginia during a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. 

Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams celebrate their win against Virginia during a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Bally Sports’ Annie Agar likened the pass to one attempted during the past NFL season. The New England Patriots tried a last-second trick play against the Las Vegas Raiders, and NFL fans will remember that didn’t go so well. 

Virginia has been a team susceptible to upsets because of the slow, methodical style of play under head coach Tony Bennett. Sixteen seed UMBC defeated the No. 1-seeded Cavaliers in 2018 in one of the greatest upsets in NCAA tournament history.

MARCH MADNESS 2023: FOUR GAMES TO WATCH ON DAY 1 OF NCAA TOURNAMENT

Upsets are one of the best parts of the tournament, which is why recently retired NFL defensive end J.J. Watt is loving how March Madness has begun. 

Kadin Shedrick of the Virginia Cavaliers looks dejected against the Furman Paladins during the second half in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at Amway Center March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

Kadin Shedrick of the Virginia Cavaliers looks dejected against the Furman Paladins during the second half in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at Amway Center March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.