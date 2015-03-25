Prather scores 27, Finney-Smith impressive in debut as No. 11 Florida wins 86-56 over UALR

next Image 1 of 2

Casey Prather scored 27 points and Dorian Finney-Smith showed great versatility in his Florida debut, helping the 11th-ranked Gators shake loose from Arkansas-Little Rock for an 86-56 win Saturday.

Prather put back a loose ball, scored on a driving layup and capped off a 17-4 run with a dunk off a steal by DeVon Walker as Florida (2-1) woke up from a first-half malaise. The score was tied at 27 after a sloppy opening half.

The Gators stepped up the pressure against the Trojans (0-2) and it paid off in a big way. They outscored the Trojans 59-29 in the second half.

Finney-Smith, who sat out the first two games with a suspension, had 17 points and nine rebounds. The Virginia Tech transfer was 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.