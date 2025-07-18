Police say noose found at construction site of NFL team's new stadium: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nashville Police said a noose was found at the construction site of the Tennessee Titans' new stadium, according to ESPN.

The stadium is scheduled to open for the 2027 season, but work has reportedly been halted for an investigation.

"This week, a racist and hateful symbol was discovered on our site. There is no place for hate or racism in our workplace," the Tennessee Builders Alliance, which is leading the construction, said in a statement. "We reported the incident to law enforcement, suspended work and launched an investigation."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Obviously, this is an environment where we want to try as hard as we can to prevent scenarios that might be fear- or hate-based," Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said in a statement. "We've taken some steps, both with local policies, state policy and partnership with them to try, again, to keep temperatures low and prevent hate incidents like this.

"It is very concerning. There is an open investigation. I know the Titans are cooperating with Metro Nashville Police, and we'll see what that investigation turns up."

SPORTS WORLD REACTS TO VIRAL APPARENT AFFAIR BETWEEN CEO AND COLLEAGUE AT COLDPLAY CONCERT

The stadium will seat 60,000 people and will cost an estimated $2 billion. More than half of that amount is public funding, the largest stadium subsidy in U.S. history.

The Tennessee Builders Alliance also said a reward has been made available for "information leading to the identification of the individual responsible," and all workers will be required to take anti-bias training.

The stadium will have a roof, unlike the current Nissan Stadium. Ground was broken for the stadium in February 2024, and the Tennessee State Tigers will also play there. "New Nissan Stadium" will also host the Music City Bowl annually.

The venue is being built next to the current stadium, which will be demolished.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Titans, NFL and police did not immediately respond to emails from Fox News Digital.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.