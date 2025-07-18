Sports world reacts to viral apparent affair between CEO and colleague at Coldplay concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The sports world is chiming in on the viral supposed affair caught on camera at a recent Coldplay concert.

The band was playing at Gillette Stadium this week when a "Kiss Cam" caught a man and a woman getting awfully comfortable with each other in a suite.

The man and woman quickly hid themselves from the camera, and frontman Chris Martin joked that a couple on screen were "either having an affair or just very shy."

The pair, who online sleuths claimed are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, sparked a firestorm of speculation and mockery across social media.

Several sports teams decided to join in on the fun.

The St. Louis Cardinals posted a picture of Albert Pujols hugging Adam Wainwright, captioning it "When Coldplay starts playing your song."

The Seattle Mariners also offered up Cal Raleigh's services for dumping, considering his nickname is "Big Dumper."

Netflix also highlighted a moment in their recent "Quarterback" series when Kirk Cousins praised the band.

Michael Jordan's racing company also poked fun at the incident.

Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, the cybersecurity startup, and Cabot, according to her LinkedIn, is the company's chief people officer. It seems they have worked closely together for years.

Last November, Astronomer posted a press release, as the tech company announced Cabot as the newly appointed chief people officer.

"Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory," Byron wrote of his new employee at the time. "She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."

The press release also included Cabot's statement about her new job: "I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy."

Fox News' Stephanie Piang-Paunon contributed to this report.

