Police release surveillance video of Kyren Lacy's 'reckless operation' they say led to fatal crash

Louisiana State Police released a "Critical Incident Briefing Video" after Kyren Lacy's attorney provided evidence in an attempt to prove the innocence of the late LSU star on charges he was facing before dying by suicide in April.

Lacy was under investigation in Louisiana for a crash in December that left 78-year-old Herman Hall, a passenger, dead. He was accused of driving recklessly — speeding and passing in a no-passing zone — when the motorist swerved to avoid Lacy and crashed into another vehicle.

The video appeared to show that Lacy was driving at "a high rate of speed, passing three passenger vehicles and one loaded 18-wheeler in a designated no-passing zone with a 40 mph posted speed limit," according to police. Lacy’s attorney, Matthew Ory, said there was "no disputing" that Lacy illegally passed four vehicles, which was also caught on surveillance.

The video then shows bodycam footage of a responding officer speaking to a witness — the driver of the red 18-wheeler seen on surveillance. That witness said the driver of a gold truck going north jammed on his or her brakes as Lacy’s Charger approached, causing a female driver in a Kia Cadenza behind the gold truck to swerve into the southbound lane to avoid the truck. The Cadenza then crashed into the Kia Sorrento carrying Hill, which was going south.

"Did you see a green Charger flying that way? A green Charger caused all this," said the driver of the 18-wheeler.

Police said "numerous witnesses" told responding officers Lacy's driving caused the crash.

Another witness said "she had no choice" but to move out of the way, according to police.

"The other car was trying to pass the other car. I was trying to dodge by not hitting him, by coming around," the female driver told police while being treated for her injuries.

One written report said, "I would say [Lacy was traveling at] no less than 80 mph."

"The gold truck traveling north veered right to avoid a head-on collision with the green charger. As the gold truck veered right, the driver of the Kia Cadenza saw the approaching green charger. In reaction, the Kia Cadenza driver swerved left into the southbound lane and impacted a northbound Kia Sorrento," police said, adding that the driver of the gold truck "reacted appropriately" to avoid a crash with Lacy.

"All evidence collected supports the conclusion that Lacy's reckless operation of the green Charger into oncoming traffic triggered the chain of events involving the other drivers, ultimately resulting in the fatal crash."

Ory said that Lacy could not have caused the crash, considering he was nearly a football field's distance away from the wreck by the time he got back into the correct lane.

"At the time of impact, he’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word: behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never," Ory said.

Rocky Arceneaux, Lacy’s agent, said in January that his client was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022. He had his best season in 2024, when he recorded 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.

