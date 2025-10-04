Police defend findings of Kyren Lacy crash investigation after attorney provides new evidence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyren Lacy's attorney provided potential evidence in an attempt to prove the innocence of the late LSU star over charges he was facing before committing suicide in April.

Lacy was under investigation in Louisiana in connection with a crash in December that left 78-year-old Herman Hall, a passenger, dead, officials said in January. He was accused of driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when the motorist swerved to avoid Lacy and crashed into another vehicle.

However, in an interview with HTV10, Lacy’s attorney, Matthew Ory, provided video that appears to show Lacy's vehicle well behind the crash and that he was more than 200 feet away from the cars upon impact.

"We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars. There’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars," Ory began.

"However, he was back in his lane of travel, 92.3 yards — back in his lane — behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word: behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never."

Ory also provided data that showed another vehicle, "vehicle 2," tailgating the truck that crashed into the vehicle Hall was in, going nearly 50 mph just 0.5 seconds behind it and 1.5 seconds before the crash. Ory also provided bodycam footage of an officer talking to a man in that truck who claimed that the driver of vehicle 2 "caused" the crash, despite police telling the man to write down specifics regarding Lacy in his statement, which was ultimately refused.

Louisiana State Police released the following statement to Fox News Digital in response to Ory's evidence.

"Following the crash, LSP conducted a detailed investigation with the assistance of crash reconstruction experts and with all available information at the time. Investigative findings revealed that Mr. Lacy’s reckless driving while approaching oncoming traffic led to the events of the crash. The findings were presented to the 17th Judicial District Court, which approved an arrest warrant based on the evidence collected. As with all investigations leading to arrest, the subjects of the investigation are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



"No one disputes that he was behind the crash scene. His swerving, passing cars, and reckless operation caused the series of crash events."

Rocky Arceneaux, Lacy’s agent, said in January that his client was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022. He had his best season in 2024, when he recorded 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.