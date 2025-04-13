Kyren Lacy, former LSU star wide receiver and NFL hopeful, dead at 24

Kyren Lacy, a former LSU star wide receiver and once a highly touted NFL prospect, was found dead in Houston on Sunday. He was 24.

An LSU official confirmed Lacy’s death to Fox News Digital. No cause of death was announced.

Lacy was under investigation in Louisiana in connection with a crash in December that left a 78-year-old man dead, officials said in January. He was accused of driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when the motorist swerved to avoid Lacy and crashed into another vehicle.

The football player, who graduated in December, fled the scene of the crash without calling for aid, Louisiana State Police said. An arrest warrant was obtained for Lacy for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

He turned himself in to police on Jan. 12, was jailed and released on $151,000 bail.

A grand jury was set to convene to hear the evidence in the case on Monday, WAFB-TV reported. A family member told the station that Lacy had passed away.

"All the talks, all the tears, everything, you know GOD had us!… We protected everyday we wake up and go to sleep. I promise i tell u this everyday," Rontrell Sandolph, Lacy’s former high school teammate, wrote in a post on Instagram. "Prayed for ur career, ur health, everything everytime i laid my head on that pillow at night!! Even if i fell asleep without saying my prayers i wake up in middle of night and still talk to GOD for you!!! 2 why would u leave me bro?"

Rocky Arceneaux, Lacy’s agent, said in January his client was cooperating with authorities in the investigation. Alliance Management Group didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022. He had his best season in 2024 when he had 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.