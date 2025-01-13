Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers

LSU star Kyren Lacy arrested in connection with deadly car crash

Lacy's alleged reckless driving caused a crash that left a retired US Marine dead

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LSU Tigers standout wide receiver Kyren Lacy was arrested and booked into a Louisiana jail on multiple charges on Sunday.

Lacy was charged with negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death, according to online jail records. Both charges are felonies. He was also charged with reckless operation with accident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyren Lacy with his family

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy, #2, hugs his family as seniors are being honored during the beginning of the first quarter at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Nov. 30, 2024. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Lacy’s bond was set at $151,000, and he was being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said last week the school had "no comment at this time out of respect for the legal process."

The star athlete was involved in a crash on Dec. 17, 2024 that left a 78-year-old retired U.S. Marine dead and injured two others, according to WAFB-TV

EX-NOTRE DAME STAR FUELS NATIONAL TITLE GAME HYPE WITH HARSH CRITIQUE OF OHIO STATE'S WILL HOWARD

Kyren Lacy vs Oklahoma

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy, #2, runs after a catch and scores a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., #2, during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Nov. 30, 2024. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

The 24-year-old was allegedly driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when another motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Lacy fled the scene of the crash without his involvement or aid, Louisiana State Police said. The football player declared for the NFL Draft two days later. He did not play in the Tigers’ Texas Bowl victory against Baylor on Dec. 31.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lacy last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kyren Lacy in Mississippi

Then-LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, #2, during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Oxford, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

He had 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games for LSU during the 2024 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics