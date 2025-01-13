LSU star Kyren Lacy arrested in connection with deadly car crash

LSU Tigers standout wide receiver Kyren Lacy was arrested and booked into a Louisiana jail on multiple charges on Sunday.

Lacy was charged with negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death, according to online jail records. Both charges are felonies. He was also charged with reckless operation with accident.

Lacy’s bond was set at $151,000, and he was being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said last week the school had "no comment at this time out of respect for the legal process."

The star athlete was involved in a crash on Dec. 17, 2024 that left a 78-year-old retired U.S. Marine dead and injured two others, according to WAFB-TV.

The 24-year-old was allegedly driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when another motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Lacy fled the scene of the crash without his involvement or aid, Louisiana State Police said. The football player declared for the NFL Draft two days later. He did not play in the Tigers’ Texas Bowl victory against Baylor on Dec. 31.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lacy last week.

He had 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games for LSU during the 2024 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.