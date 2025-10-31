Police launch home burglary investigation at property reportedly connected to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder in scoring in the team's 127-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. But during Gilgeous-Alexander's 31-point performance, he is believed to have been targeted by thieves.

Police launched an investigation into a home burglary on Friday after a property reportedly linked to Gilgeous-Alexander was broken into.

The Thunder referred questions to investigators in Nichols Hills, an enclave north of downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities did not confirm who lived in the house. It also remains unclear whether the criminals stole any items from the home.

Officers were called to the home around 7:45 p.m.

Local news stations in Oklahoma City showed footage of police vehicles outside the home.

In a statement, police confirmed the suspects remained at large.

"The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival," police said in a statement. "While no arrests have been made, there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger."

The break-in mirrored a slew of burglaries at the homes of professional athletes across the U.S. in recent months.

Athletes whose homes have been burglarized include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his teammate Travis Kelce and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. BA stars Luka Doncic, Bobby Portis and NHL player Evgeni Malkin have also been targeted.

Law enforcement officials have previously warned sports leagues that thieves have been striking on game days when they knew the players would not be home, often smashing through rear windows.

The NBA sent a memo to teams in November 2024 urging vigilance when it comes to home security. Among its recommendations, the league suggests players: install updated alarm systems with cameras and utilize them whenever leaving the home, keep valuables in locked and secured safes, remove online real estate listings that may show interior photos of a home, utilize protective guard services during extended trips away from home, and even have dogs assist with home protection.

The Thunder are 6-0 this season. They return to action Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

