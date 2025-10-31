Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma City Thunder

Police launch home burglary investigation at property reportedly connected to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The reigning NBA MVP was playing in a game vs the Wizards at the time of the reported crime

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder in scoring in the team's 127-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. But during Gilgeous-Alexander's 31-point performance, he is believed to have been targeted by thieves.

Police launched an investigation into a home burglary on Friday after a property reportedly linked to Gilgeous-Alexander was broken into.

The Thunder referred questions to investigators in Nichols Hills, an enclave north of downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities did not confirm who lived in the house. It also remains unclear whether the criminals stole any items from the home.

SGA in Game 5

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) points during the first half of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 28, 2025, in Oklahoma City.  (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Officers were called to the home around 7:45 p.m. 

Local news stations in Oklahoma City showed footage of police vehicles outside the home.

2025-26 NBA TITLE ODDS: OKC FAVORED; CAN SPURS ENTER FRAY?

In a statement, police confirmed the suspects remained at large.

"The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival," police said in a statement. "While no arrests have been made, there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles down the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Paycom Center on Oct. 30, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Alonzo Adams/Imagn Images)

The break-in mirrored a slew of burglaries at the homes of professional athletes across the U.S. in recent months.

Athletes whose homes have been burglarized include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his teammate Travis Kelce and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. BA stars Luka Doncic, Bobby Portis and NHL player Evgeni Malkin have also been targeted.

Law enforcement officials have previously warned sports leagues that thieves have been striking on game days when they knew the players would not be home, often smashing through rear windows.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on court

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks off the court after his team defeated the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.  (Alonzo Adams/Imagn Images)

The NBA sent a memo to teams in November 2024 urging vigilance when it comes to home security. Among its recommendations, the league suggests players: install updated alarm systems with cameras and utilize them whenever leaving the home, keep valuables in locked and secured safes, remove online real estate listings that may show interior photos of a home, utilize protective guard services during extended trips away from home, and even have dogs assist with home protection.

The Thunder are 6-0 this season. They return to action Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

