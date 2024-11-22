Expand / Collapse search
NBA

NBA urges players to remain vigilant about home security measures amid rash of break-ins

The NFL issued a similar memo in the wake of prominent player's home invasions

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Player safety has recently became a topic of conversation in the sports world, and the NBA is the latest major professional U.S. league to raise awareness as it relates to home security.

The NBA sent a memo to team officials after Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley were victims of home invasions. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo.

The league noted that the FBI believes  a number of the burglaries were connected to "transnational South American Theft Groups" that are "reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices."

NBA logo on a basketball court

A basketball is placed on the court next to an NBA logo during a break in the first half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Conley's home was broken into on Sept. 15 as he attended a Minnesota Vikings Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Timberwolves guard participated in the Vikings' traditional pregame festivities as he helped fire up the more than 66,000 fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium. However, while Conley was attending the NFL game, several miles away, his home in Medina, Minnesota, was targeted by thieves, police said.

Burglars left the property with jewelry, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported at the time.

NFL ISSUES SECURITY WARNING AFTER BURGLARIES AT MAHOMES, KELCE'S HOMES LINKED TO 'ORGANIZED' GROUP: REPORTS

Medina Police Chief Jason Nelson noted that Conley's property was one of three home burglaries that authorities investigated last Sunday. All the homes were unoccupied at the time the break-ins occurred.

Portis said his home was broken into on Nov. 2 and has offered a $40,000 reward for information related to the incident. 

Bobby Portis dunk

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis dunks against the Miami Heat during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

"Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing," Mahomes recently said. "But, obviously, something you don’t want to happen to anybody, but obviously yourself."

The NBA logo on a backboard

Apr 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; View of the NBA logo on a backboard before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat at Toyota Center. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Elsewhere, the homes of NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into within days of each other last month, according to law enforcement reports. The NFL issued a similar warning memo to its teams this week.

The NBA memo, relaying information from the FBI, said the theft rings "are primarily focused on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches, and luxury bags."

The NBA, which has also been giving guidance to team security personnel, recommended that players install updated alarm systems with cameras and utilize them whenever leaving the home, keeping valuables in locked and secured safes, remove online real estate listings that may show interior photos of a home, "utilize protective guard services" during extended trips from the home and even suggested having dogs assist with home protection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.