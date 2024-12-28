Luka Dončić's home burglarized, adding to list of targeted homes of high-profile athletes

After the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow were burglarized in recent weeks, the ring has hit the NBA.

Luka Dončić's home was broken into Friday night, his business manager, Lara Beth Seager, told ESPN.

Nobody was home at the time of the burglary, and everyone is safe, Seager said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The crime occurred two days after Dončić' sustained a calf strain, which will cause him to miss roughly a month.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last month that the FBI is investigating the crime spree, "which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate."

The NFL cautioned players to be on high alert after homes were targeted last month that were believed to be tied to international organized crime.

The targeted NFL stars all had their homes burglarized while they were playing road games. Dončić's Dallas Mavericks were in Phoenix Friday playing against the Suns.

LEBRON JAMES TROLLED FOR SAYING CHRISTMAS BELONGS TO NBA AFTER NFL VIEWERSHIP IS REVEALED

In the memo, the league also urged players to take precautions, including installing home security systems. They were also encouraged not to post images of expensive items or live updates of their whereabouts on social media.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share. So, that's all I got to say about that," Burrow said earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with."

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.