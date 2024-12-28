Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić's home burglarized, adding to list of targeted homes of high-profile athletes

Homes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow were burglarized in recent weeks

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
After the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow were burglarized in recent weeks, the ring has hit the NBA.

Luka Dončić's home was broken into Friday night, his business manager, Lara Beth Seager, told ESPN.

Nobody was home at the time of the burglary, and everyone is safe, Seager said.

Luka Doncic shoots a free throw

Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a free throw during a game against the Atlanta Hawks Jan. 26, 2024, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.   (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The crime occurred two days after Dončić' sustained a calf strain, which will cause him to miss roughly a month.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last month that the FBI is investigating the crime spree, "which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate." 

The NFL cautioned players to be on high alert after homes were targeted last month that were believed to be tied to international organized crime. 

The targeted NFL stars all had their homes burglarized while they were playing road games. Dončić's Dallas Mavericks were in Phoenix Friday playing against the Suns.

Luka Doncic reacts to a call

Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the second round of the Western Conference playoffs at Paycom Center May 9, 2024, in Oklahoma City.  (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

In the memo, the league also urged players to take precautions, including installing home security systems. They were also encouraged not to post images of expensive items or live updates of their whereabouts on social media. 

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share. So, that's all I got to say about that," Burrow said earlier this month.

Luka Doncic reacts after a game

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a 126-119 victory against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center Oct. 25, 2023, in San Antonio. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with."

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.