Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NCAA
Published

NCAA panel recommends marijuana be dropped from banned substance list

Each NCAA division will have to pass legislation

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An NCAA panel on Friday called for the removal of marijuana from the organization’s list of banned drugs and suggested the testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances.

The Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports recommended halting cannabis tests at such events until a final decision is made, likely this fall. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A marijuana plant

Marijuana plants grow at a secured growing facility in Washington County, New York, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Legislation would still have to be introduced and approved by all three NCAA divisions to take effect. Administrators in Division II and III had asked the committee to study the issue.

The latest move from the panel comes as the U.S. is seeing more and more states allowing medical or recreational marijuana use. The committee increased the THC threshold needed for a positive test and recommended revamped penalties for athletes earlier this year. The threshold for THC was raised from 35 to 150 nanograms per millimeter, matching the World Anti-Doping Agency.

NCAA signage

Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

WEST VIRGINIA COACH BOB HUGGINS STEPS DOWN JUST HOURS AFTER DUI ARREST: 'I MUST DO BETTER'

Last December, the committee noted that marijuana and its byproducts are not considered performance-enhancing substances. 

The panel suggested stressing policies that focus on the potential threats from marijuana use and the need to reduce the harm and use of cannabis products instead of focusing on penalties.

NCAA Baseball mat

NCAA signage on the field before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Nebraska. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For schools that test, the panel said officials should use those results to find "problematic" cannabis use.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.