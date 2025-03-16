Players Championship sees Rory McIlroy, JJ Spaun set for 3-hole playoff to determine winner on Monday

J.J. Spaun was searching for his second career win on the PGA Tour when he stepped up for his putt on Hole 18 during a wild final round in The Players Championship on a rain-filled Sunday.

A couple more rotations on his putt, and he would've won it all.

Instead, he's pitted against Rory McIlroy for a Monday morning, three-hole playoff to determine the winner of this signature tournament.

McIlroy and Spaun are both at 12-under following their final rounds on Sunday – a long day that saw a four-hour rain delay.

The round was forced to be delayed due to the weather and lightning in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, which was expected considering the tournament moved up tee times to avoid a potential extension into Monday.

However, it was unavoidable with the extent of the delay – 1:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. – and how the golfers ended up finishing their final rounds.

For McIlroy, he was first to finish his 18 holes, and he was hoping a miracle 74-foot putt would result in a birdie on his final hole. He had the right speed, but he missed it well left and eventually cleaned up for par to finish with a 4-under 68 to get him in position to win the tournament.

McIlroy went to sign his scorecard while watching closely what Spaun was doing in the group behind him.

Spaun came into this final round on Sunday hoping to post another under-par round, but he struggled to get going despite seeing 12-under by his name at his tee time.

He began the day 2-over before birdying Hole 9 to post a 37 on the front nine holes. But he would bogey on 12, forcing that 2-over back on the scorecard before finally seeing some golf shots go his way.

Spaun would birdie Holes 14 and 16 to ultimately get back to 12-under for the tournament, heading to the iconic TPC Sawgrass island green on 17. His tee shot, though, was conservatively hit to the middle of the green instead of seeking the signature far right pin placement on Sunday.

Spaun would two-putt and get his par, understanding his fate could be sealed one way or another on Hole 18.

As McIlroy watched from the clubhouse, Spaun's final tee shot of the day made it's way into the straw on the right side of the fairway, just trickling there after trying to hold on into the rough.

However, despite slipping on the grass, Spaun was able to hit a nice approach shot to give himself a good look at a birdie from 20-plus feet out.

As fans swarmed around the 18th green, Spaun stepped into his putt and put a good stroke on it, as the ball rolled true toward the hole. But it didn't have enough juice, falling just a couple rotations short and Spaun couldn't believe it.

With a tap-in par, the playoff was set for Monday, and it will be Holes 16, 17 and 18 to determine the winner of this year's Players Championship.

It's a David vs. Goliath in terms of PGA Tour careers, as McIlroy owns 27 Tour victories to Spaun's one.

