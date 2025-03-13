Rory McIlroy took college golfer's phone after heckling moment at the Players Championship

A University of Texas golfer was removed from the grounds at TPC Sawgrass during a Players Championship practice round on Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass in a moment that has since gone viral on social media involving PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy.

Luke Potter, a junior in the Longhorns’ golf program, went viral after McIlroy walked over to him after the young golfer seemed to say something to the four-time major champion just after his drive went into the water on Hole 18.

While it’s unknown what Potter said, McIlroy clearly didn’t like it, as he immediately turned around and walked over to him. McIlroy then asked for Potter’s cell phone and took it.

McIlroy started to walk with Potter’s phone, seemingly looking for whatever video he believed Potter had taken during that moment.

Golf.com reported that Potter referenced McIlroy’s 2011 Masters, where he infamously had a meltdown during the final round on Sunday that year, ultimately shooting an 80 and losing the tournament to Charl Schwartzel.

As McIlroy looked through Potter’s phone, the Texas golfer was reportedly escorted off the course. His phone was later given back to him.

"Look, I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it," Potter said, according to the Golf Channel, about what had happened with McIlroy. "I apologize for it. That’s about all that needs to be said. . . . It’s just a good learning experience. Yeah, I apologize."

Potter was riding high in his collegiate career at the time of the incident, having won his first NCAA individual tournament, as he won the John Hayt Collegiate Invitational at Sawgrass Country Club. That course is very close to TPC Sawgrass, where the Players is held every year.

John Fields, Potter’s golf coach at Texas, also spoke to Golf.com about the incident.

"He had no idea that what was coming out of his mouth was going to result in this fashion," Fields said.

"With regards to our University of Texas program, I mean, it’s an embarrassing moment. It is particularly sensitive to me, because our program is built on respect for the game, and I would tell you that we coach 18- to 22-year-olds on a normal basis, and they don’t always make the right call, and that’s my responsibility as a coach, and when they do make a mistake, it’s a learning moment."

McIlroy wasn’t fazed by the moment, though, as he started off the tournament with a 5-under first round on Thursday. He is one shot off the leaders, Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun and Camilo Villegas, who all finished 6-under.

However, McIlroy wouldn’t respond to two different questions about the incident after his round.

Fields noted that Potter had sent a written letter of apology to McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and others.

