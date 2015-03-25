Phils place Brown on 7-day concussion DL

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed outfielder Domonic Brown on the 7-day concussion disabled list and selected the contract of outfielder Steve Susdorf from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Brown slammed into the turf trying to make a catch on Carlos Beltran's triple in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Cardinals.

He was hitting .271 with 24 home runs and 69 RBI before the injury.

Susdorf hit .335 with 13 doubles, one homer and 25 RBI in 70 games with Lehigh Valley this year.

The Phillies also released pitcher Carlos Zambrano, who went 3-0 with a 2.04 ERA in seven starts in the Phillies minor league system this season.

"Carlos was showing a pretty solid progression before his shoulder strain," Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said. "Unfortunately, at this point we feel that his chances of rehabbing and then pitching competitively for us in Philadelphia are remote. We felt that for Carlos and the Phillies this was the right thing to do at this time."