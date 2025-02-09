Expand / Collapse search
Philly mayor warns Eagles fans over post-Super Bowl LIX antics: 'Do not climb light poles or anything else'

An Eagles fan died last month after falling from a light pole while celebrating

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker warned Eagles fans about their post-Super Bowl LIX celebrations after their last one left at least one person dead and several injured in separate incidents.

The Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia officials have made clear they were ready for revelers to take to the streets after the game. Parker warned fans not to climb on the city’s light poles.

Eagles fans celebrate

Eagles fans cheer during the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

"Don't climb light poles or anything else," she said Friday, via FOX 29 Philadelphia. "Please, Philadelphia, I implore you as your mayor, do not climb light poles or anything else."

She added the climbing on any type of structure or fixture could "lead to tragedy."

Tyler Sabapathy, an 18-year-old Temple University student-athlete, died after falling from the pole and landing on his head while celebrating the Eagles’ NFC Championship win, Philadelphia police told FOX 29 Philadelphia. The teen was taken to the hospital and was in very critical condition before he eventually died.

Eagles fans support Saquon

Eagles fans hold a sign that reads "Go Saquon Go" during the Dallas Cowboys game, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

At least three other people were injured when a driver drove into a crowd of pedestrians after the playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field.

"The Philadelphia Police Department is on an all-hands-on-deck approach to ensure everyone’s safety," Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said Friday. "Our officers will be out in full force across the city, ready to keep the festivities running smoothly."

Tubi promo

Stream Super Bowl LIX coverage on Tubi for free. (Tubi)

The Eagles and Chiefs’ game will be broadcast on FOX. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed live for free on Tubi.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.