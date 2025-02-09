Philly mayor warns Eagles fans over post-Super Bowl LIX antics: 'Do not climb light poles or anything else'

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker warned Eagles fans about their post-Super Bowl LIX celebrations after their last one left at least one person dead and several injured in separate incidents.

The Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia officials have made clear they were ready for revelers to take to the streets after the game. Parker warned fans not to climb on the city’s light poles.

"Don't climb light poles or anything else," she said Friday, via FOX 29 Philadelphia. "Please, Philadelphia, I implore you as your mayor, do not climb light poles or anything else."

She added the climbing on any type of structure or fixture could "lead to tragedy."

Tyler Sabapathy, an 18-year-old Temple University student-athlete, died after falling from the pole and landing on his head while celebrating the Eagles’ NFC Championship win, Philadelphia police told FOX 29 Philadelphia. The teen was taken to the hospital and was in very critical condition before he eventually died.

At least three other people were injured when a driver drove into a crowd of pedestrians after the playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field.

"The Philadelphia Police Department is on an all-hands-on-deck approach to ensure everyone’s safety," Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said Friday. "Our officers will be out in full force across the city, ready to keep the festivities running smoothly."

The Eagles and Chiefs' game will be broadcast on FOX.