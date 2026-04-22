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Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies players scatter as rat runs along dugout during another loss, extending seven-game skid

A fan spotted the rodent near the on-deck circle during the loss to the Cubs

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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The Philadelphia Phillies are rivaling the New York Mets in more ways than one.

The NL East foes have combined to lose 19 consecutive games, with the Mets' streak at 12 and the Phillies' at seven after Tuesday night.

But aside from a mark in the loss column, there was another horrifying sight for the Phillies during their game at Wrigley Field.

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Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber celebrating at Wrigley Field

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper celebrates with left fielder Kyle Schwarber after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on April 21, 2026. (Matt Marton/Imagn Images)

At some point during the game, a fan spotted a rat near the Phillies' on-deck circle, and it proceeded to skitter along their dugout.

The rat scared several players from their place in the dugout, as well as some other staffers at the field.

Of course, the Mets were beneficiaries of a black cat running across the Chicago Cubs' dugout in 1969. But for the Phillies, things just appear to be going from bad to worse. And there's no rhyme or reason to think this will help the cause in Philadelphia.

Kyle Schwarber high fiving manager Rob Thomson at Wrigley Field

Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies high fives manager Rob Thomson after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on April 21, 2026. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

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The Phillies are 8-15, one game ahead of the lowly Mets. Their .218 batting average is the second-worst in the league, and their 80 runs are the third-fewest.

The Phillies tied the game at one in the top of the sixth with a Kyle Schwarber solo homer but proceeded to allow five unanswered runs in the next two innings.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run blast in the top of the eighth to try to get a rally going, but the Cubs scored another insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.

Manager Rob Thomson removing Jesús Luzardo from the game at Wrigley Field

Manager Rob Thomson of the Philadelphia Phillies removes Jesús Luzardo from the game during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on April 21, 2026. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

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The Phillies had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Edmundo Sosa flied out, and Trea Turner popped out to end the threat and the game.

Rats.

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