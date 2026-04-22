Mets’ losing streak moves to 12 games after painful collapse vs Twins

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The light at the end of the New York Mets’ clubhouse tunnel appeared bright after Francisco Lindor hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, and starter Nolan McLean was mowing down Minnesota Twins batters, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

The Mets’ losing streak, sitting at 11 games as their returned home on Tuesday, the longest it’s been for the franchise since 2004, was on the way to ending at Citi Field.

Until it wasn’t.

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McLean’s no-hitter ended when Matt Wallner singled to lead off the sixth inning, but the young starter who was featured in Team USA’s World Baseball Classic rotation was able to get the next two batters out. But his Team USA teammate, center fielder Byron Buxton, gave all Mets fans a "here we go again" moment when he hammered a two-run homer to left field to cut New York’s lead to just one run.

McLean came out to the mound for the top of the seventh inning instead of manager Carlos Mendoza going to the bullpen, and Luke Keaschall tied the game after singling home Kody Clemens, who doubled to right field just an at-bat prior. It was a 3-3 ball game, and just like that, the Mets’ losing streak was getting close to extension.

The wheels fell off in the top of the ninth inning, as reliever Devin Williams, who has struggled in his previous two outings, ensured the losing streak continued.

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Williams walked Josh Bell and Ryan Jeffers to begin the inning, and Kody Clemens’ sacrifice bunt ended with the bases loaded after the Mets were unable to secure an out. Then, Keaschall came through with yet another clutch single, scoring James Outman with the eventual game-winning run.

Williams’ lack of control cost him once more following the Twins’ first lead of the night, walking Wallner to allow a free run to trot home from third base. It could’ve been even worse if not for Austin Warren coming into the game and striking out all three Twins he faced to stop the bleeding.

But, with a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Mets couldn’t muster their own come-from-behind magic. Luis Torrens struck out, Francisco Alvarez lined out to right field, and Tyrone Taylor struck out swinging. In fact, the Mets didn’t have a hit in the final five innings of the loss.

Now, for the first time since 2002, the Mets, owners of the highest payroll in MLB at around $334 million, have lost 12 straight games.

Some fans entered the stadium wearing paper bags on their heads with drawn tears flowing from their eye cutouts. There may have been a moment where they were close to taking them off, but this is simply the way things are going for the Mets at the moment.

"They're not going to be happy, that's not a secret," Mendoza said before Tuesday’s loss, per ESPN. "Our fan base, they're going to let you know when you're not playing well."

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This is a Mets team with playoff expectations, but their losing streak has them with a 7-16 record – tied for the worst in MLB with the Kansas City Royals.

New York will try it all again tomorrow in Flushing, Queens, with Clay Holmes getting the start for the Mets. And perhaps the latest sliver of hope for fans is that Juan Soto, their superstar outfielder, is expected to return to the lineup after dealing with a calf strain.