Yankees' 120-year tradition in jeopardy as players pitch idea of alternate road jersey: report

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For over 120 years, the New York Yankees have been traditionalists, as they remain the only team in Major League Baseball without an official alternate jersey. However, that could all change.

According to The Athletic, Yankees players have pitched to team higher-ups about the idea of wearing a new jersey.

The players, the outlet noted, want the jersey on the road, leaving the home pinstripes unchanged.

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The Bronx Bombers wear navy blue tops during spring training that read "New York" during spring road games, which is likely what they would wear on the road if a change were to be made. The home pinstripes have become more common in home spring training contests in recent years, compared to the same blue top with the interlocking NY.

That look is normally used with player "shirseys," and it also is a replica that is sold online.

The Yankees have taken part in wearing different jerseys in the past, including Players' Weekend from 2017 through 2019, a nod to the 1912 team while playing in Boston on the 100th anniversary of Fenway Park's opening, and jerseys commemorating the Black Yankees in 1996. The Yankees also wore replicas of their 1921 road uniforms for the first Field of Dreams game in 2021. However, none of those jerseys were ever officially put into the rotation.

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The Yankees also remain the only team to have no last names on the back of their jerseys, home or away. They are also only one of two teams, including the Athletics, without a City Connect jersey. The Athletics, currently in Sacramento after their lease in Oakland expired following the 2024 season, are set to begin play in Las Vegas in 2028.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner, whom The Athletic noted likely has the final call, has been apt to change in recent years. The Yankees added an advertisement patch on their jerseys in 2023, and beginning last year, "well-groomed" facial hair below the lip was reintroduced after a 50-year ban by Steinbrenner's father, George.

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For the foreseeable future, though, the Yankees will be wearing their road grays. Those tops will be back in Fenway Park on Wednesday during the second game of a nine-game road trip for the 14-9 Yankees.

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