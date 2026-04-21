Mamdani takes 'Curse of the Mambino' on the chin as Mets' 11-game skid sets franchise record

The New York Mets have not won a game since New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hugged Mr. and Mrs. Met.

It is an 11-game losing streak for the Mets, the longest in franchise history (the streak began one game before Mamdani visited Citi Field), which prompted the New York Post to label the streak the "Curse of the Mambino."

Of course, it is a play on words with the "Curse of the Bambino" when the Boston Red Sox did not win a World Series for 86 years, a span that began shortly after they traded Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees.

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Mamdani, though, took the nickname on the chin.

"I will accept being addressed as Mayor Mambino for the day," he said in a press conference on Tuesday, via the Post.

"There’s a lot of baseball to be played," he added. "I’m still keeping the faith as I know that many Mets fans are across the city."

The Mets are surely hurting, as Juan Soto landed on the injured list with a calf strain he suffered on April 3. Pete Alonso's replacement, Jorge Polanco, is also on the IL with both Achilles tendinitis and a wrist injury.

New York started the season hot, winning seven of their first 11 games, but it has been a nightmare ever since. Since the streak began, they rank last in OPS (.528) and runs (19) and 29th in average (.200). Their pitching also ranks second-to-last in ERA (5.70).

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New York talk-show host Sid Rosenberg last week stated that he converted from Mets fandom to the New York Yankees, largely due to the Mets' aligning with Mamdani.

"The Mets allow their announcers to s--- on the late great Charlie, dealt away players who support Trump and celebrate a shortstop who’s [sic] wife works with the terrorist sympathizer. Seems like a pretty easy choice to me! Let’s Go Yankees (sorry Dad)," Rosenberg posted to X last week.

"Like my friend [Charles Gasparino] once wrote "Go Woke, Go Broke!" The Mamdani Mets are too WOKE for me! See ya at the Stadium soon fans!"

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The 7-15 Mets are back in Queens to begin what should be a nine-game get-right homestand against the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, and Washington Nationals.

But for their opponents, the Mets might just be their get-right series.