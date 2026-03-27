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Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies player Alec Bohm sues parents for allegedly 'siphoning' his money

They 'love their son very much and have always acted in his best interests,' an attorney for Bohm's parents said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Philadelphia Phillies player Alec Bohm is suing his own parents, alleging they siphoned his money into financial accounts they supposedly managed for him, then used it to pay their own expenses.

Bohm’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday in a Philadelphia court, comes after he began to review his personal and financial affairs in recent months. The parents allegedly tried to "freeze" Bohm out of four accounts. 

Per his lawsuit, Bohm believes the parents "converted a sizable amount" of his money from those accounts "to their own use."

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Alec Bohm fields the ball

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is forced to hold the ball on a single by Detroit Tigers' Mark Canha during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 24, 2024, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Bohm’s parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, denied doing anything wrong and, through their lawyer Robert Eckard said they are "deeply saddened by the allegations" and will aggressively defend themselves, per The Associated Press. Eckard claims Bohm had full access to the accounts and his parents are paying his expenses on their personal credit cards. 

"Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much and have always acted in his best interests, both personally and professionally, and still do so to this day," Eckard said.

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Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm throws his bat after striking out with the bases loaded during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

After Thursday’s 2026 season opening game, Bohm declined comment to reporters, saying, "I’m not going to address any personal matters right now."

Both parties say the first of the accounts was opened in 2019. His parents told him that they assigned themselves a 10% stake, strictly for administration purposes, and that Bohm was the "true" owner of all the LLC’s assets, Bohm’s lawsuit said.

The accounts had various purposes, such as investing in securities or buying real estate. Bohm’s lawsuit also said they used money from The Alec Bohm Foundation to pay their expenses.

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Phillies Alec Bohm throws the ball

Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws to first base during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on June 4, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Bohm’s lawsuit asks his parents to pay at least $3 million in damages, hand over control of the accounts and hire an accountant to track every dollar they transferred from Bohm’s personal accounts to the accounts they controlled.

Bohm, 29, has a $10.2 million contract with the Phillies for the 2026 baseball season. The lawsuit said his parents live in a recreational vehicle and travel the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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