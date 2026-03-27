Phillies player Alec Bohm sues parents for allegedly 'siphoning' his money

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Phillies player Alec Bohm is suing his own parents, alleging they siphoned his money into financial accounts they supposedly managed for him, then used it to pay their own expenses.

Bohm’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday in a Philadelphia court, comes after he began to review his personal and financial affairs in recent months. The parents allegedly tried to "freeze" Bohm out of four accounts.

Per his lawsuit, Bohm believes the parents "converted a sizable amount" of his money from those accounts "to their own use."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bohm’s parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, denied doing anything wrong and, through their lawyer Robert Eckard said they are "deeply saddened by the allegations" and will aggressively defend themselves, per The Associated Press. Eckard claims Bohm had full access to the accounts and his parents are paying his expenses on their personal credit cards.

"Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much and have always acted in his best interests, both personally and professionally, and still do so to this day," Eckard said.

WHITE SOX LEGEND SUES TEAM OVER ALLEGED UNAUTHORIZED USE OF LIKENESS ON NEW JERSEYS

After Thursday’s 2026 season opening game, Bohm declined comment to reporters, saying, "I’m not going to address any personal matters right now."

Both parties say the first of the accounts was opened in 2019. His parents told him that they assigned themselves a 10% stake, strictly for administration purposes, and that Bohm was the "true" owner of all the LLC’s assets, Bohm’s lawsuit said.

The accounts had various purposes, such as investing in securities or buying real estate. Bohm’s lawsuit also said they used money from The Alec Bohm Foundation to pay their expenses.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bohm’s lawsuit asks his parents to pay at least $3 million in damages, hand over control of the accounts and hire an accountant to track every dollar they transferred from Bohm’s personal accounts to the accounts they controlled.

Bohm, 29, has a $10.2 million contract with the Phillies for the 2026 baseball season. The lawsuit said his parents live in a recreational vehicle and travel the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.