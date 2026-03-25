White Sox legend sues team over alleged unauthorized use of likeness on new jerseys

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Despite spending 16 of his 19-year Hall of Fame career with the Chicago White Sox, one of the organization's greatest players ever is not on good terms with them.

Frank Thomas, who won two MVP Awards with the North Siders, is suing the organization, alleging unauthorized use of his likeness on uniforms.

Thomas said the team profited from selling items using his identity without his permission, notably the sale of City Connect 2.0 jerseys that bear his name without his consent. The jerseys paid homage to the Chicago Bulls, with a red primary top, white pinstripes and black numbers.

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Thomas claims he has received no compensation or other consideration from Nike, Fanatics and the White Sox for the use of his name and likeness.

"The complaint we filed alleges violations of the Illinois Right to Publicity Act," wrote William T. Gibbs of Corboy & Demetrio, the law firm representing Thomas, in a statement. "Companies may not profit from anyone’s identity without their permission. We believe our filing speaks for itself."

The lawsuit was filed March 19 in Cook County, Illinois, and also named Nike and Fanatics as defendants. Thomas seeks payment in excess of $50,000 and demands a jury trial.

The beef between Thomas and the organization has brewed for at least a little while. Last month, the former slugger criticized the team for leaving him out of a Black History Month graphic.

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Thomas played 16 years for the White Sox from 1990 to 2005 and finished his career first in several key stat categories, including home runs (448), RBI (1,465), doubles (447), on-base percentage (.427), slugging percentage (.568), OPS (.995) and walks (1,466).

"I guess the Black player who made you rich over there and holds all your records is forgettable! Don’t worry I’m taking Receipts!" he wrote on X.

The graphic in question pointed out some of the key moments in the White Sox’s organization and Black players. Minne Miñoso broke the franchise’s color barrier, Al Smith was the first Black All-Star in the team’s history in 1960, Danny Goodwin was the first African American player selected with the top pick of the draft by the White Sox in 1971, and Kenny Williams became the first African American general manager in Chicago Sports history – to name a few.

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The Toronto Blue Jays, whom Thomas played 171 games for after his tenure in Chicago, included Thomas in their Black History Month celebration post.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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