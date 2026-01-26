Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Philip Rivers withdraws from Bills head-coaching search: reports

Rivers was among the seven who interviewed for the job

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Josh Allen & Bills will be ‘fine’, Trust the next HC to win a Super Bowl? | The Herd Video

Josh Allen & Bills will be ‘fine’, Trust the next HC to win a Super Bowl? | The Herd

The Buffalo Bills recently fired HC Sean McDermott due to the AFC Divisional loss to the Denver Broncos. Colin Cowherd reassures Bills fans that they will be fine, and that Josh Allen can still win a Super Bowl.

NFL great Philip Rivers reportedly removed himself as a candidate for the Buffalo Bills head-coaching job despite earning high marks for his interview.

Rivers dropped out on Monday morning, according to multiple reports. He had been one of the handful of people considered for the job to replace Sean McDermott. The Bills fired McDermott last week following a heartbreaking loss in the playoffs to the Denver Broncos.

Philip Rivers plays the Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) reacts after a play during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 28, 2025. (Robert Goddin/Imagn Images)

The former quarterback interviewed for the job after playing for the Indianapolis Colts this season. He came off the sideline as the head coach for a high school team and was thrust into the starting role once Daniel Jones tore his Achilles and was lost for the rest of the season.

Rivers never won a game with the Colts and, ultimately, Indianapolis’ chances of making the playoffs were sunk. By playing in the league this season, Rivers also reset his Hall of Fame clock even as he was likely on the verge of making it to Canton this year.

Philip Rivers warms up

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 28, 2025. (Robert Goddin/Imagn Images)

It appeared that Rivers was a viable option as head coach in the Bills brass’ minds.

"One of the biggest stories of the year was Philip Rivers coming back to the field, unbelievable, and actually it is not done yet," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on "NFL Gameday Morning."

"Philip Rivers interviewed in the last several days for the Buffalo Bills head coaching job, in person. That is real, this actually happened, and my understanding is this is under serious consideration."

Philip Rivers jogs off the field

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 22, 2025. (Christine Tannous/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

Buffalo has interviewed Grant Udinski, Anthony Lynn, Anthony Weaver, Lou Anarumo, Brian Daboll and Joe Brady for the job in addition to Rivers.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

