NFL

Super Bowl LX: What to know about the game

Super Bowl LX will take place on Feb 8 in Santa Clara, California

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets emotional after Seahawks defeat Rams to advance to Super Bowl LX ❤️ Video

Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets emotional after Seahawks defeat Rams to advance to Super Bowl LX ❤️

Jaxon Smith-Njigba spoke on the Seattle Seahawks' 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will meet in Super Bowl LX in what will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX.

The Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, which turned into an epic snow game. Drake Maye picked up the win over Jarrett Stidham as he scored a rushing touchdown and did just enough to get past the incredible Broncos defense.

Sam Darnold led the Seahawks over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. He had three touchdown passes and will have another test in the Patriots’ defense.

In Super Bowl XLIX, the Tom Brady-led Patriots got the better of the Russell Wilson-led Seahawks. Wilson threw an interception in the end zone to seal New England’s victory.

Here’s what to know about this year’s game.

When is Super Bowl LX?

Drake Maye holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye celebrates with the trophy after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

Super Bowl LX will take place on Feb. 8, 2026. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LX?

Sam Darnold walks off the field

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, center, celebrates with quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) quarterback Drew Lock, left, after the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Patriots will take on the Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX.

How can you watch the game?

Super Bowl LX will be broadcast on NBC this year. Super Bowl LIX was on FOX and it shattered viewership records with a projected average of 126 million viewers.

Who is performing at halftime?

Bad Bunny at the Grammys

Bad Bunny accepts the award for best música urbana album for "Un Verano Sin Ti." (Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Bad Bunny was tapped as the Super Bowl halftime show performer this year despite criticism of the move. The Grammy Award winner has been critical of U.S. policies over the last year, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arresting illegal immigrants.

However, Bad Bunny has found support from Jay-Z and Dallas Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Charlie Puth will be singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game begins. Green Day is also expected to be a part of the pregame festivities.

Brandi Carlisle will sing "America the Beautiful." Coco Jones will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also known as the Black national anthem.

Where is Super Bowl LX being held?

Super Bowl LX logo

A detail view of the Super Bowl LX logo on a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail car on Dec. 29, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LV will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s the first time the stadium has held the Super Bowl since Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

