Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby has been wearing this garment since he was a teen

Athletes are notoriously superstitious -- from Jason Giambi’s golden thong to NFL linebacker Alec Ogletree eating a bag of Twizzlers to the Philadelphia Phillies’ mystical plant that was credited with a few wins earlier in the 2019 season. Superstitions have always run rampant in sports.

Crosby has revealed he’s no different -- just, his superstition may be a little grosser than others.

Crosby appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast on Wednesday and admitted he has been wearing the same jockstrap that he’s had since his days at the midget hockey level. In Canada, the midget hockey level ranges between ages 15 and 18.

“Still the same one, since midget. I give [Equipment manager Dana Heinze] credit, fixing that thing is probably the hardest thing he has to do. He keeps it together.”

Crosby, who just turned 32, is still one of the best players in the sport. He’s played with the Penguins since he was 18 and is entering his 15th season.

Over the course of his career, he’s helped Pittsburgh to three Stanley Cups. He’s scored 446 goals and recorded 770 assists.