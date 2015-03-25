Penguins give Bylsma two-year extension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Penguins gave head coach Dan Bylsma a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

The Penguins also extended the contracts of assistant coaches Tony Granato and Todd Reirden. Additionally, goaltending coach Gilles Meloche has stepped down from his post after seven years to take a job as a special assignment scout.

Bylsma, who had one year remaining on his current deal, has led the Penguins to three 100-point seasons and five straight playoff berths since taking over late in the 2008-09 season.

There was speculation about Bylsma's future after Pittsburgh was swept in the Eastern Conference finals by Boston. The Penguins went 36-12 in the truncated season while winning the Atlantic Division and posting the best record in the conference.

"I believe in Dan Bylsma and I believe in stability with our coaching staff," Penguins general manager Ray Shero said. "Dan is one of the top coaches in the NHL. His record speaks for itself. We fell short of our goal this year, and we're all disappointed in that, but I believe -- and our ownership believes -- that Dan is the man to lead us into the future."

The 42-year-old Bylsma has the best winning percentage of any coach in Penguins history (.699) with an all-time record of 201-93-25 in five seasons. He became the fastest coach in NHL history to win 200 games when the Penguins defeated Ottawa on April 22. It was just his 316th career game.

The Jack Adams Award recipient as the NHL's most outstanding coach in 2011, Bylsma helped the franchise win its third Stanley Cup in 2009.