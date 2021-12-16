Expand / Collapse search
Pelicans' Devonte’ Graham hits game-winning shot from beyond half court to sink Thunder

The Pelicans beat the Thunder, 113-110

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder battled to the bitter end Wednesday night.

With about 4.5 seconds remaining in the game, the Thunder inbounded the ball and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was given an opportunity to tie the game at 110. The Thunder star thought he was fouled and threw up a shot from near half court and it went in, which tied the game.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning basket to end the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning basket to end the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Pelicans had no timeouts to move the ball up past half court. So, with 1.4 seconds left in the game, the ball was given to Devonte’ Graham and he nailed the very long shot to win the game.

It was one of the craziest ways an NBA game has ended all season. New Orleans won 113-110.

"I just wanted to get one up, honestly," Graham told reporters after the game. "I didn’t want to take the ball out. I waited. Then J-Hart (Josh Hart) passed it to me and I just let it fly."

Thunder player Kenrich Williams said he tried to do as much as he could to defend Graham without drawing a foul.

Oklahoma City center Derrick Favors (15), head coach Mark Daigneault and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks up at the scoreboard during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City center Derrick Favors (15), head coach Mark Daigneault and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks up at the scoreboard during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"I just didn’t want to foul, make a stupid play. Just tried to show my hands. I knew that he was going to try to shoot that shot. And it went in, man, so you’ve just got to tip your hat to him," Williams said.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 34 points. He said he was in "disbelief" after the shot. 

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) passes around Oklahoma City forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. 

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) passes around Oklahoma City forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 33 points. He also hit a few clutch-free throws toward the end of the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

