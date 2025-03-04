Payton McNabb, HS volleyball player severely injured by trans opponent, to be at Trump's speech to Congress

Payton McNabb, a former high school girls volleyball player who was severely injured when a transgender opponent spiked a ball in her face, will be one of President Donald Trump’s guests at his joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.

McNabb suffered the injury when she was a junior at Hiwassee Dam High School in Murphy, North Carolina, and has helped lead the charge to keep women’s and girls’ sports fair. She was one of the athletes who attended Trump’s event when he signed the "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order.

She told Fox News on Monday she was stunned to hear she received the offer.

"It's just such an incredible honor, and I'm so thankful, and I can't believe I'm getting invited. I know that President Trump really supports what we've been fighting for and what I've been advocating for for over two years now," she said. "And he's really big on getting men out of women's sports and out of their spaces.

"So, I think this is just his way of letting us know that he sees us and he's with us, and I'm just so thankful for that."

On the play in question, McNabb said she suffered a concussion, brain bleed and permanent whiplash. Later, she said she dealt with partial paralysis and vision problems.

McNabb said she did not expect Trump to talk about her story, but it would be "insane" if he did.

"I know that he's addressing a lot of important things. So, I'm not going to assume anything. But if he does, then I'm going to be so thankful and just really, really happy."

Trump is expected to outline his domestic and foreign policy plans with the Department of Government Efficiency expected to play a big role in the speech.

