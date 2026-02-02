Patriots' Stefon Diggs answers Cardi B proposal question ahead of Super Bowl LX

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A celebrity power couple is present in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX, as New England Patriots star receiver Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B are hoping Sunday night is filled with celebration at Levi’s Stadium.

Diggs and Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, have been enjoying this playoff run, as the veteran receiver finally got a shot at winning a Super Bowl ring in his 11th NFL season.

But that’s the only ring that matters right now, as he was asked a specific question about his relationship during Super Bowl media availability on Monday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After you get a ring, is Cardi getting her ring?" a media member questioned Diggs at the podium.

With a laugh, Diggs gave his response.

"It’s on the agenda maybe, right? Right?" he said. "I gotta get mine first, though."

CARDI B GOES AFTER ESPN STARS WHO PICKED PATRIOTS TO LOSE TO TEXANS: ‘THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US'

Cardi B has been a true fan of the Patriots, especially after their Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans. She saw that ESPN panelists all chose the Texans to beat the Patriots in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium, and she let them hear it with a social media video after the game.

"THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US!!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #PATSNATION," she captioned her video on X.

Cardi B confirmed she was dating Diggs in September, and she’s been spotted at Gillette Stadium several times with the other wives and girlfriends of Patriots players as well as team owner Robert Kraft. They also had a child together in November.

Cardi B is expected to be at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, cheering on Diggs this Sunday, and he will be a focal point for the Patriots.

Diggs has had modest production this postseason, tallying just 73 yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown across three games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But he was the team’s leader in receiving yards this regular season, building quick chemistry with Maye and earning 1,013 yards on a team-high 85 receptions with four touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.