Second Hall of Fame voter explains choosing Robert Kraft over Bill Belichick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another Pro Football Hall of Fame voter who didn’t check off Bill Belichick’s name for the Class of 2026 has come forward explaining his choice.

He chose New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft over Belichick, too.

FOX59/CBS4 Sports reporter Mike Chappell, who covered the Indianapolis Colts for over 40 years, was the second voter to come forward explaining his decision on why he didn’t vote for Belichick in a column posted this week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas City Star’s Vahe Gregorian was the first to do so, also penning a column.

Like Gregorian, Chappell noted that being forced to choose up to three names from the five-man group with Belichick, Kraft and three senior members made it hard. Chappell chose two of the senior candidates, believing it was their final chance of making it into the hallowed halls of Canton.

Thus, Kraft and Belichick were left. He chose the former.

DAN ORLOVSKY CALLS FOR HALL OF FAME TO FIX ‘EGREGIOUS MISTAKE’ WITH BILL BELICHICK SNUB: ‘MAKE IT RIGHT’

"As one of 50 selectors, I voted FOR Robert Kraft, the long-time and accomplished New England Patriots owner," Chappell wrote in his column. "I did not vote AGAINST Bill Belichick, the long-time and accomplished head coach of that dynasty. I realize that’s a difference without a distinction, but I’m comfortable with my decision."

Chappell went on to explain why he believed Kraft was deserving of this year’s class over Belichick.

"Kraft’s role in building the Patriots' dynasty beginning in 1994 AND his undeniable role in helping negotiate the end of the 100-play-day work stoppage in 2011 — while his wife was gravely ill — that has resulted in long-standing labor peace," Chappell wrote. "He’s also been involved behind the scenes in bolstering the NFL’s ever-increasing TV revenue."

It was reported that Belichick being involved with the Patriots during the infamous Spygate and Deflategate scandals impacted him not being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

For Chappell, Spygate was involved in his decision.

"There’s no erasing the stain of Spygate from his bio," he wrote. "This wasn’t alleged behavior. The NFL fined Belichick $500,000 — the maximum allowed — along with docking the Patriots $250,000 and a first-round draft pick for illegally videotaping New York Jets signals in 2007."

Chappell believes Belichick will be a Hall of Famer, but he was left with a tough choice in his eyes.

"This year’s decision in no way insinuates Belichick isn’t Hall of Fame-worthy," Chappell wrote. "Of course he is. I believe he makes it next year. Will that mean his gold jacket isn’t as bold had he been selected in his first year of eligibility? Of course not."

To Chappell’s last point, others have commented otherwise, saying the integrity of the Hall of Fame has diminished because Belichick, who owns the second-most wins by a head coach all-time with six Super Bowls and two while a coordinator with the New York Giants, has a first-ballot resume.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky even went as far as to say the Hall of Fame should rectify its decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is not one person who has come out that’s made a justifiable reason for Coach Belichick to not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer," Orlosky said on ESPN’s "First Take" on Thursday, per Awful Announcing. "This is obviously a big deal. Unless someone does, why can’t the Hall of Fame take a step back and be like, ‘You know what? We reevaluated. Everyone makes a lot of good points. The process is a flawed process. Let’s make sure that we do this the right way.’ Because the right thing is to have him in as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I understand that everyone’s in this uproar like, ‘No, you can’t go back. The vote.’ Why not? Why can’t the Hall of Fame do the right thing and realize the egregious mistake that has happened."

Others like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, and Kraft, who called Belichick the "greatest coach of all time," shared their displeasure with what happened.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.