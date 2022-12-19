Patriots' leads to Raiders win and NFL fans are left stunned: 'I can't stop laughing'

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New England Patriots in one of the wildest endings to a game ever.

With the game tied at 24 apiece, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson found a hole in the Raiders secondary. Instead of sliding or letting himself get tackled to bring the tied game into overtime, Stevenson decided he wanted to make a play out of nothing and maybe score a touchdown.

Stevenson lateralled the ball back to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The wide receiver took the ball and attempted to throw the ball backward toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Instead, Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones was waiting for the ball.

Chandler Jones ran over Mac Jones and scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired.

The Raiders won the game 30-24 in one of the most improbable ways. Additionally, while the radio calls were spot on, the Twitter reaction to the play might have been even better.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick bemoaned the mistakes after the game while talking to reporters.

"Collectively made too many mistakes and gave up some big plays that were obviously the difference in the game," he said.

Meyers and Stevenson both took responsibility for the failures on the play.

"The play call was just a draw play — nothing more, nothing less than that," Stevenson said. "I’m supposed to know the situation. I’m supposed to know how much time is on the clock in critical situations and I failed to do that today."

Meyers said he was trying to play the hero.

"That ain’t his fault. He gave me the ball, I got to be smart with it," Meyers said. "I thought I saw Mac open. I didn’t see Chandler Jones at the time. Just thought he was open, tried to get it to him, then let him try to make a play with it. But the score was tied, so like I said, I should have just laid down."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.