Raiders stun Patriots with improbable walk-off defensive touchdown

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were basically a kneel-down away from going into overtime - but the Pats wanted to try for a miracle on the Strip.

Well, there was a miracle on the Strip … but it wasn't what the Patriots had in mind.

After Jakobi Meyers tried to keep the play alive and lateral the ball to a teammate, it was intercepted by former Patriot Chandler Jones who took it all the way to the end zone for a miraculous 30-24 victory.

There were three seconds on the clock, and New England was at their own 45-yard line. On 3rd-and-10, Mac Jones, rather than taking a knee and going into overtime, instead handed it off to Rhamondre Stevenson who found a hole. However, Stevenson also decided to try to keep the game alive. He pitched it to Meyers, but it was one lateral too many.

The defensive end Jones picked it off at the Pats' 48-yard line and only had the quarterback to beat. He stiff-armed him to the turf quite easily, and walked into the end zone, sending Vegas into a frenzy.

TITANS TEAMMATES MAKE GOOD USE OF TIP DRILL ON IMPRESSIVE INTERCEPTION VS. CHARGERS

A win for the Patriots would have been huge for their playoff chances - but instead, it's one of their most devastating losses. To make matters worse, the Los Angeles Chargers jumped ahead of them in the standings, and the Pats are now on the outside looking in for the final playoff spot.

The Pats' loss also keeps the New York Jets, who lost to the Detroit Lions, 20-17, on Sunday, more than alive, although they, too, need help.

The now 6-8 Raiders are still technically alive but do need a lot of help. However, no matter how this season ends for them, they'll remember this one for a long time.