Patriots coach Mike Vrabel clashes with media over Stefon Diggs' uncertain season opener status

Stefon Diggs was recently cleared to return to practice after last year's ACL injury

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Mike Vrabel, who played linebacker for the New England Patriots for eight seasons and won three Super Bowls with the team, is tasked with turning the once proud franchise around.

But the first-year Patriots head coach's attention recently turned to a reporter who raised a question about star receiver Stefon Diggs' availability for the team's season opener. Vrabel took issue with the line of questioning.

"Did you really believe that, Phil?" Vrabel responded when asked about Diggs. "You’re a smart guy. I don’t know where you went to school. It wasn’t Ohio State. Do you really believe that, Phil, or are you just trying to bait me into something?"

Mike Vrabel takes questions

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel holds a press conference before minicamp at Gillette Stadium. (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

Diggs appeared in eight games with the Houston Texans last season and tore an ACL during a game in October. He recently received medical clearance to return to practice. 

However, the four-time Pro Bowler was not in uniform for Saturday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. He also sat out last week's preseason opener due to what was described as a "coach's decision."

Mike Vrabel coaches the New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel, head coach of the New England Patriots, directs his players during training camp at Gillette Stadium July 28, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Vrabel said the team is taking a wait-and-see approach for Week 1. 

"I don’t know the context of which he said it. You’d have to help me. He’s been here almost every day. I’m excited where he’s at, and we’ll see when Week 1 comes," Vrabel said.

Diggs was noncommittal when asked earlier this week if he would suit up Sept. 7.

"We’ll see. Everybody’s excited, man. I’m just taking it day by day. I feel great," Diggs said during a sitdown on the "Scoop City" podcast.

Stefon Diggs makes a catch

Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots makes a one-handed catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium July 28, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Diggs suggested the Patriots coaching staff was not optimistic about the prospect of him taking the field when the team opens its season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I mean, I'm pushing the needle always," Diggs said. "I'm always doing more than less, and we’ll see about Week 1. I don’t know how I feel about it. We’ll see. The coaches aren’t too excited. I’m not too excited. I’m just trying to take it day by day, so we’ll see. We just don’t know where it’s gonna go."

Diggs agreed to a three-year deal with the Patriots in March. He recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons leading up to his injury-shortened run with the Texans.

