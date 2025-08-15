Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New England Patriots

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel gets knocked to the ground breaking up fight during joint practice with Vikings

Vrabel was reportedly left bloodied afte breaking up another fight earlier this month

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel apparently got his birthday punches after he attempted to break up a fight during the team’s joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. 

The head coach, who turned 50 on Thursday, was captured on video getting knocked to the ground after he threw himself in the middle of a scuffle on the field in an attempt to break it up. 

Mike Vrabel attends joint practice

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, middle, stands on the field during a joint NFL football training camp with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, on Aug. 13, 2025 in Eagan, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Video shared on social media showed two NFL players on the ground scrapping after the whistles were blown. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That quickly turned into a pile up of players, and Vrabel wasn’t far behind. 

As the scrum of people moved on the field, Vrabel was momentarily knocked down in the process. The fight quickly settled down and there were no reported injuries. 

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Vrabel seemingly offered an explanation for the tense nature of joint practices.  

Patriots-Vikings joint practice

New England Patriots tight end Gee Scott Jr., #80, runs a route while being defended by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dorian Mausi, #52, during training camp at TCO Performance Center on Aug. 13, 2025 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

STEFON DIGGS NONCOMMITTAL ON PATRIOTS DEBUT AS HE RECOVERS FROM INJURY: 'TAKING IT DAY BY DAY'

"These practices are like a game – we've said that. There's ups and downs. We hit some plays. They hit some plays."

However, Thursday’s practice wasn’t the first time Vrabel had involved himself in a practice fight. Earlier this month, during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders, Vrabel stepped in to try and break up another fight. 

ESPN reported at the time that Vrabel walked away with a bloodied cheek. 

Mike Vrabel on NFL sidelines

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots are hoping to carry that same intensity into Week 1 when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue