Patriots coach Mike Vrabel gets knocked to the ground breaking up fight during joint practice with Vikings

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel apparently got his birthday punches after he attempted to break up a fight during the team’s joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

The head coach, who turned 50 on Thursday, was captured on video getting knocked to the ground after he threw himself in the middle of a scuffle on the field in an attempt to break it up.

Video shared on social media showed two NFL players on the ground scrapping after the whistles were blown.

That quickly turned into a pile up of players, and Vrabel wasn’t far behind.

As the scrum of people moved on the field, Vrabel was momentarily knocked down in the process. The fight quickly settled down and there were no reported injuries.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Vrabel seemingly offered an explanation for the tense nature of joint practices.

"These practices are like a game – we've said that. There's ups and downs. We hit some plays. They hit some plays."

However, Thursday’s practice wasn’t the first time Vrabel had involved himself in a practice fight. Earlier this month, during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders, Vrabel stepped in to try and break up another fight.

ESPN reported at the time that Vrabel walked away with a bloodied cheek.

The Patriots are hoping to carry that same intensity into Week 1 when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.