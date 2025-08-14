Stefon Diggs noncommittal on Patriots debut as he recovers from injury: 'Taking it day by day'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

By all accounts, Stefon Diggs continues to take positive steps in his recovery from an ACL injury he sustained roughly 10 months ago.

As the regular season draws closer, Diggs' availability for Week 1 continues to be a concern for the New England Patriots. The star wide receiver was noncommittal when asked if he would suit up Sept. 7.

"We’ll see. Everybody’s excited, man. I’m just taking it day by day. I feel great," Diggs said during a recent sitdown on the "Scoop City" podcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Monday, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel did not provide more information about why Diggs did not play in the team's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.

Last month, Vrabel said Diggs passed a physical and received medical clearance in time for the first day of the team's training camp. The Pro Bowl receiver practiced on a limited basis during the spring.

TOM BRADY BURNS JETS FANS ONCE MORE DURING STATUE CEREMONY

Diggs spent last season with the Houston Texans and tore his right ACL in Week 8.

Diggs suggested the Patriots coaching staff was not optimistic about the prospect of him taking the field when the team opens its season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I mean, I’m pushing the needle always," Diggs said. "I’m always doing more than less, and we’ll see about Week 1. I don’t know how I feel about it. We’ll see. The coaches aren’t too excited. I’m not too excited. I’m just trying to take it day by day, so we’ll see. We just don’t know where it’s gonna go."

After racking up just under 500 receiving yards in his lone season with the Texans, Diggs agreed to a three-year deal with the Patriots in March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diggs recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons leading up to his injury-shortened run with the Texans.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.