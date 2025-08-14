Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs noncommittal on Patriots debut as he recovers from injury: 'Taking it day by day'

Diggs injured an ACL last season with the Houston Texans

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Julian Edelman on Stefon Diggs joining the New England Patriots and how he fits with Drake Maye | The Herd Video

Julian Edelman on Stefon Diggs joining the New England Patriots and how he fits with Drake Maye | The Herd

Julian Edelman joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Stefon Diggs landing with the New England Patriots, how he fits alongside Drake Maye and what it means for the team’s future under Mike Vrabel.

By all accounts, Stefon Diggs continues to take positive steps in his recovery from an ACL injury he sustained roughly 10 months ago. 

As the regular season draws closer, Diggs' availability for Week 1 continues to be a concern for the New England Patriots. The star wide receiver was noncommittal when asked if he would suit up Sept. 7.

"We’ll see. Everybody’s excited, man. I’m just taking it day by day. I feel great," Diggs said during a recent sitdown on the "Scoop City" podcast.

Stefon Diggs talks with fans

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs chats with fans and signs autographs after practice on the opening day of New England Patriots training camp July 23, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Kris Craig/The Providence Journal/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

On Monday, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel did not provide more information about why Diggs did not play in the team's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.

Last month, Vrabel said Diggs passed a physical and received medical clearance in time for the first day of the team's training camp. The Pro Bowl receiver practiced on a limited basis during the spring. 

TOM BRADY BURNS JETS FANS ONCE MORE DURING STATUE CEREMONY

Diggs spent last season with the Houston Texans and tore his right ACL in Week 8. 

Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs speaks to the media after minicamp at the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium June 10, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

Diggs suggested the Patriots coaching staff was not optimistic about the prospect of him taking the field when the team opens its season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I mean, I’m pushing the needle always," Diggs said. "I’m always doing more than less, and we’ll see about Week 1. I don’t know how I feel about it. We’ll see. The coaches aren’t too excited. I’m not too excited. I’m just trying to take it day by day, so we’ll see. We just don’t know where it’s gonna go."

Stefon Diggs makes a catch

Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots makes a one-handed catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium July 28, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

After racking up just under 500 receiving yards in his lone season with the Texans, Diggs agreed to a three-year deal with the Patriots in March.

Diggs recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons leading up to his injury-shortened run with the Texans.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

