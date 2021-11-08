Expand / Collapse search
Patriots' Bill Belichick defends Mac Jones over alleged 'dirty' play on Panthers' Brian Burns

Panthers' Haason Reddick slammed Jones for 'completely dirty' play and suggested NFL should look into it

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick defended Mac Jones on Monday after Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns suffered an ankle injury in what Panthers teammates called a "completely dirty" play during Sunday’s matchup. 

During the first half of the Patriots' 24-6 loss, Burns had a strip sack of Jones on a third-and-5 play, and when he got up to recover the loose ball, Jones grabbed onto his ankle and pulled, twisting it as Burns went down. 

"I think he thought Burns had the ball," Belichick said during an appearance on WEEI

When asked if he saw Jones twisting Burns' ankle, the coach repeated himself.  

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) heads off the field as Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) celebrates after he intercepted a third-quarter pass from Jones at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Nov. 7, 2021.

"I think he thought Burns had the ball."

Reporters questioned Belichick later Monday morning, but he was adamant that the rookie quarterback thought Burns had recovered the ball. 

"Yeah, what I said on the radio was what I thought," he said via Mass Live.

Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick slammed Jones after the game, calling it a "completely dirty" play and suggested that the league should look into it. 

Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers jogs off the field after beating the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

"Definitely thought it was a dirty play,'' he said, via ESPN. "I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening. At first it felt like he was trying trip or kick Burns. And the next thing you know I saw him tugging on Burns' ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it's something the league addresses.''

"I understand everybody is out there competing,'' he continued. "I understand everybody wants to win. I don't think there is no room for that inside of the game. Everybody needs to be respectful, right? Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt."

"For no penalty, nothing to be thrown, it's egregious, I think it's unfair. I really do hope the league addresses it."

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Reporters asked Belichick on Monday what he thought about the Panthers calling the play "dirty." 

"I don’t know, just telling you what I saw on the play."

