Patriots' Mac Jones made 'completely dirty' play on Panthers' Brian Burns, Haason Reddick says

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been the very best of the rookies at the position to play in the NFL this season, but one play he made Sunday was frowned upon by Carolina Panthers players.

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had a strip sack of Jones on a third-and-5 play. When Burns got up and tried to chase after the loose ball, Jones latched onto Burns’ ankle and twisted it to take him down.

Burns immediately went to the sideline and into the medical tent after the play.

Jones wasn’t penalized for the dirty play, but Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick believes the NFL needs to discipline the rookie signal-caller for his actions. Burns returned to the game, but he left again in the fourth quarter and needed help getting off the field.

"I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something the league addresses," Reddick said, via The Athletic.

The Patriots won the game, 24-6, improving to 4-5 on the season. The Panthers fell to 4-5 and have lost five of their last six.

Mac Jones was 12-for-18 for 129 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Burns finished with five tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss.