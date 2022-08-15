Patrick Mahomes trusts Chiefs' plan following Tyreek Hill trade, touts fresh arsenal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense will look a bit different in 2022 with Patrick Mahomes no longer having Tyreek Hill as a weapon in his arsenal after his trade to the Miami Dolphins.

Mahomes will have JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to throw to in addition to Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs star quarterback and the cornerstone of the franchise for years to come told NFL journalist Peter King for his "Football Morning in America" column on Monday the organization laid out the plan when it came to trading Hill.

"They showed me the plan. They showed me the reasons that this had to be done at this time. I obviously talked to Tyreek as well, tried to do whatever I could to bring him back. Once we kind of got past that bridge and he was going somewhere else, they had a great game plan of getting these receivers that we have out here now. Kind of keep this thing moving forward," Mahomes said.

Mahomes suggested the offense may be even more chaotic for opposing defenses. As teams could prepare for Mahomes getting Hill the ball numerous times a game, now there’s no one person to cover on the offense – the weapons seem to be endless.

"When you have a guy as special as Tyreek when you get any type of man coverage, you’re kind of saying forget the read, I’m going to get this guy a chance to go out there and make a play," he added. "Now, the thing is, you don’t know where that go-to guy’s going to be every single game. We’ll have a lot of different personnel [groups], a lot of different receivers, and tight ends and running backs on the field. It’s going to be hard for defenses to gameplan against."

Mahomes and the Chiefs nearly made it to a third consecutive Super Bowl, but fell short in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The four-time Pro Bowler had 4,839 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes in 2021.