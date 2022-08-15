NFL legend Len Dawson enters hospice care

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Len Dawson, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who brought the Kansas City Chiefs their first Super Bowl, was placed in hospice care, his wife said.

Linda Dawson asked for thoughts and prayers for her husband in an interview with KMBC-TV on Friday. Len Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966 with the station.

The 87-year-old from Alliance, Ohio, starred at Purdue from 1953 to 1956 and was the No. 5 overall pick of the 1957 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for Pittsburgh from 1957 to 1959 before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. He played five seasons for the Browns.

Dawson would sign with the Dallas Texans of the American Football League, who later became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. Under head coach Hank Stram, Dawson won the passing title four times and was a league All-Star six times.

He led the team to the Super Bowl in 1966 only to lose to the Green Bay Packers. He led the Chiefs to Super Bowl in 1969 and beat the Minnesota Vikings for the title. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

He played for the Chiefs until he was 40 years old.

In 211 career games between his time in the NFL and AFL, he had 28,711 passing yards and 239 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.