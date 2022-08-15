Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

NFL legend Len Dawson enters hospice care

Dawson was Super Bowl IV MVP

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Len Dawson, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who brought the Kansas City Chiefs their first Super Bowl, was placed in hospice care, his wife said.

Linda Dawson asked for thoughts and prayers for her husband in an interview with KMBC-TV on Friday. Len Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966 with the station.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs running through passing drills with receivers in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl, in January 1970.

Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs running through passing drills with receivers in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl, in January 1970. (AP Photo, File)

The 87-year-old from Alliance, Ohio, starred at Purdue from 1953 to 1956 and was the No. 5 overall pick of the 1957 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for Pittsburgh from 1957 to 1959 before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. He played five seasons for the Browns.

Dawson would sign with the Dallas Texans of the American Football League, who later became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. Under head coach Hank Stram, Dawson won the passing title four times and was a league All-Star six times.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 30, 2017.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

BILLS ROOKIE MATT ARAIZA BLASTS 82-YARD PUNT IN PRESEASON GAME VS COLTS

He led the team to the Super Bowl in 1966 only to lose to the Green Bay Packers. He led the Chiefs to Super Bowl in 1969 and beat the Minnesota Vikings for the title. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

He played for the Chiefs until he was 40 years old.

Quarterback Len Dawson, #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs, drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963 to 1975.

Quarterback Len Dawson, #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs, drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963 to 1975. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 211 career games between his time in the NFL and AFL, he had 28,711 passing yards and 239 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.