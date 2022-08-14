Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Zach Wilson to have surgery on injured knee, Jets remain 'optimistic' on quarterback's health

Zach Wilson is in his second season in the NFL

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles as the organization and fans hold their breath for the second-year player.

Wilson was taken off the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury on Friday night during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was later diagnosed with a bone bruise and a torn meniscus.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is helped off the field during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 12, 2022.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is helped off the field during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 12, 2022. (Eric Hartline-USA Today Sports)

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a specialist in sports medicine as well as shoulder, elbow and knee injuries, is set to do the surgery. He was seen with Aaron Rodgers in December when the Green Bay Packers star was dealing with a toe injury toward the end of last season. The procedure to repair the meniscus will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. The current prognosis is 2-4 weeks.

"We're optimistic," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Sunday. "But he's not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision."

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) fakes a handoff to running back Michael Carter (32) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 12, 2022.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) fakes a handoff to running back Michael Carter (32) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 12, 2022. (Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports)

There’s still a small chance Wilson could be the Jets’ starting quarterback on Sept. 11 when the team opens the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens.

"That’s all going to depend on what happens here with the surgery and the feedback we get from the doctors, and gathering all the information before we even come remotely close to making that decision," Saleh added.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is shown during pregame warmups before the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 12, 2022.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is shown during pregame warmups before the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 12, 2022. (Eric Hartline-USA Today Sports)

Joe Flacco and Mike White are in line to start should Wilson be out for a long period of time.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.