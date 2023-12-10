Patrick Mahomes takes heat from NFL fans over ref complaints: 'Beyond insane'

NFL fans appeared to be fed up with Patrick Mahomes complaining about officiating as a new video showed what he told Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen following the end of Sunday’s game.

The video from WROC-TV showed Mahomes going on an expletive rant over the offensive offside call on Kadarius Toney that cost the team six points on Kansas City’s final drive. The Chiefs went on to lose the game, 20-17.

"Wildest f---ing call I’ve ever seen," Mahomes was heard saying. "Offensive offsides on that play, man. F---ing terrible."

However, as the video made the rounds on X, Mahomes found fewer defenders.

"New on the field video shows Patrick Mahomes was still cursing the refs calling the offsides penalty, even after the game ended..." NFL journalist Dov Kleiman wrote. "The refs made the correct call, Mahomes needs to get over it."

CBS Colorado’s Romi Bean wrote, "Can't just say good game to Josh Allen?? Unreal. An all-time hissy fit from Mahomes."

Sports By The Book’s Jeff Parles posted, "Beyond insane thing to say to the opposing QB after the game."

ESPN Radio host Jake Asman wrote, "This is such a terrible look for Mahomes. Funniest thing is that it was the right call too and he gets more calls going his way than anybody!"

Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed added, "Between this and his post-game comments, the way Patrick Mahomes is handling this seems pretty out of character for him."

The 33rd Team’s Trey Wingo was critical before the video came out.

"Honestly the amount whining by the @Chiefs after the game is embarrassing," Wingo wrote. "It also points out their frustration level on their constant mistakes. Quit killing yourselves ans (sic) you won’t need to blame the refs."

Mahomes talked about his frustrations after the game.

"It’s tough to swallow," he said. "Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something."

"It's the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I've never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football."