Travis Kelce's clever play to score touchdown taken off board after Kadarius Toney's mistake

The Kansas City Chiefs probably completed one of the best touchdowns that didn’t count on Sunday during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

With under two minutes to play, Patrick Mahomes found Rashee Rice for a big gain to get the team near field-goal range. After an incomplete pass on another target to Rice, Mahomes found Travis Kelce 25 yards down the field and completed the pass.

Kelce then pulled off one of the smartest plays of the year. He threw the ball backward to wide receiver Kadarius Toney who then streaked into the end zone in what every NFL fan at Arrowhead Stadium and at home thought was the go-ahead touchdown.

It wasn’t.

A penalty was called on Toney because he appeared to line up in the neutral zone. The touchdown was called back and the fans’ energy was seemingly sucked out of the stadium. Toney himself appeared to be stunned as he went back to the sidelines.

Mahomes then threw three consecutive incomplete passes – one play he thought Bills linebacker Von Miller was offside. Mahomes went back to the sideline and was irate as he screamed and yelled at NFL officials.

The Bills won the game, 20-17, thanks to a go-ahead Tyler Bass field goal.

Mahomes finished the game 25 of 43 with 271 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Toney had three catches on four targets for 25 yards. Kelce led the team with six catches for 83 yards.

Kansas City fell to 8-5 on the year. Buffalo improved to 7-6.