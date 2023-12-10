Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid rip officiating after loss: 'A bit embarrassing'

Mahomes went off on sidelines after his final series was over

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid tore into officials following their 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Mahomes was irate after the team turned the ball over on downs during their final drive. He was seen screaming at officials and had to be held back after slamming his helmet on the ground. He appeared to be upset with the Kadarius Toney offsides call and a missed offsides call on Buffalo Bills star Von Miller.

Patrick Mahomes upset

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference following the game against the Buffalo Bills, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Both team leaders took shots at the officiating after the game, which will likely result in fines.

"It’s tough to swallow. Not only from me and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis [Kelce] to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something," he said.

"It's the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I've never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football."

Reid was also upset he didn’t get a warning about Toney’s foot placement.

CHIEFS' CHRIS JONES GETS INTO HEATED CONVERSATION WITH COACH; ASSISTANT SLAMS TABLET

Andy Reid at the podium

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following the game against the Buffalo Bills, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"Usually I get a warning before something like that happens," he said via FOX 4 KC. "A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place. … I didn’t have a protractor out there, but a bit embarrassing."

Toney’s offsides penalty took a touchdown off the board late in the game. Kelce lateraled the ball back to Toney on one of the pass plays.

Patrick Mahomes looks to throw

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills during the first half, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Buffalo’s defense held strong and didn’t let another completion.

