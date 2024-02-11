Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

Patrick Mahomes sets the record straight with Chiefs doubters after Super Bowl repeat

The Chiefs won their final three games despite being underdogs

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Throughout the regular season, people were wondering what the heck was wrong with the Kansas City Chiefs?

They won their division, but all numbers point to, for their standards, a rather subpar season.

Patrick Mahomes threw for the second-least amount of yards in a season - Travis Kelce failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015 - and receivers were dropping the ball left and right.

Patrick Mahomes on ground after win

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Well, something clicked in the playoffs, and the Chiefs are celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five years, officially becoming a dynasty.

Kansas City hosted the Miami Dolphins in subzero temperatures in the wild card round, and won that game, 26-7, which wasn't much of a surprise.

But in their next two games, they were road underdogs against the Buffalo Bills and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. They won both of those games.

They were betting underdogs in the Super Bowl, as well, with lines closing at around 1.5 in favor of the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But it was the Chiefs who prevailed in overtime.

The Chiefs, throughout the playoffs, have discussed their battles through adversity, given their regular season struggles.

With three straight wins as underdogs to win the Super Bowl once again, Mahomes kept it blunt in the postgame celebration.

"Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs," he said. "Just know that."

He's got a fair point - Mahomes is now 17-14 when he faces a double-digit deficit, including in the playoffs. He has faced a 10-plus point deficit in all four Super Bowls he's played in, and still has won three of them.

Patrick Mahomes w lombardi trophy

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Mahomes joined elite company on Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players in NFL history to win at least three Super Bowl MVPs.

Oh, and he's just 28 years old. There's plenty more of this left, so get used to it.

