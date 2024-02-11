Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVIII

Patrick Mahomes joins elite company after being named Super Bowl MVP for third time

Tom Brady and Joe Montana are the only players to win the award at least three times

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion…and a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is now on the fast track to being in the GOAT conversation - as a matter of fact, he's already in it.

Mahomes joined some elite company with his third MVP nod - he, Tom Brady (five) and Joe Montana (three) are the only players in NFL history to win the award at least three times in their careers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes w lombardi trophy

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In overtime, Mahomes tucked and ran on a 4th and 1 to keep the season alive. Several plays later on third down, he rushed for another 19 yards. He later found Mecole Hardman for a three-yard touchdown to win the Super Bowl.

Mahomes completed all eight of his passes in the overtime period.

mahomes running in super bowl

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mahomes is now 17-14 in the playoffs when facing a double-digit deficit, and he has faced such in each Super Bowl he has played in.

So, never count him out. Why not? Well, Mahomes said why in the postgame celebration.

Patrick Mahomes after winning super bowl

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just know the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.