Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes says 'there's no easing' in period for rookie Xavier Worthy: 'Going to have to be ready to go'

Xavier Worthy has been hampered by a hamstring injury this offseason

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
NFL's top ten coaches for upcoming 2024-2025 season | The Herd

NFL's top ten coaches for upcoming 2024-2025 season | The Herd

Colin Cowherd and John Middlekauff exchange their top ten NFL coaches lists and discuss why there is such a discrepancy on Sean Payton's ranking.

One of the Kansas City Chiefs goals this offseason was to bolster its wide receiving corps. 

The team added some considerable speed to the receiver room in April when they selected former Texas Longhorns standout Xavier Worthy in the first round.

Shortly after he was drafted, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes posted a couple of emojis to social media to hint at his excitement about having Worthy on the roster. As training camp draws near, Mahomes warned that Worthy will not have the benefit of any type of grace period.

Mahomes and Worthy

Patrick Mahomes seems excited about Xavier Worthy (Getty Images)

"There's no easing [him in],'' Mahomes told reporters this week. "He's going to have to be ready to go. We got a lot of competition on this offense." 

Worthy was on the practice field for the Chiefs rookie minicamp, but he missed a significant portion of the offseason program as he nursed a sore hamstring. 

Mahomes credited Worthy for doing some considerable "mental work," but also acknowledged that it was now time for him to shine on the football field. 

"He got a lot of mental work in these last few weeks that he had during OTAs and minicamp, but it's time to go now."

Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) directs action during Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The two-time NFL MVP pointed to the success embattled wide receiver Rashee Rice had last year and said his Chiefs teammates need to anticipate being pushed "to the limit" as regular season preparations ramp up.

"Y'all saw it with Rashee [Rice] last year and some of the throwing-up days he had. We're going to push you to the limit and prepare yourself to be ready to go for the season. That's not just him. That's everybody and everybody has to have that mentality when they come into camp."

Xavier Worthy at the NFL Combine

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas smiles after breaking the 40-yard dash record with a time of 4.21 seconds during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rice surrendered to authorities in April for his role in a car crash that involved multiple vehicles. He was later released on bond. 

In May, police opened an investigation into Rice's alleged role in the striking of a photographer at a nightclub, WFAA reported at the time.

Rice finished his rookie season with 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The NFL has yet to reveal whether Rice will face any disciplinary action. If Rice does end up missing time during the upcoming season, it could open the door for a larger role for Worthy during his rookie year.

The Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.