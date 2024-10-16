Patrick Mahomes says he lets Taylor Swift bake with his daughter amid potential Trump vs. Harris divide

America is less than a month out from a tense presidential election and the Kansas City Chiefs are marching toward a potential third straight Super Bowl.

For Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, a busy fall means the need for babysitters. Even if that babysitter endorsed Kamala Harris.

Patrick said that his three-year-old daughter Sterling Sky has baked with Taylor Swift since the pop artist began dating his teammate Travis Kelce last season, during an appearance on the latest podcast episode of "The Drive." Mahomes also said that Swift has baked various goods for his family in general, but none of them have been specifically for him.

"She's never like baked anything specifically for me, but she's made different treats that have been around my house, like muffins and donuts and stuff like that," Mahomes said on Tuesday. "Sterling's a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes. I'm not going to say I don't eat them. So, it is good as everybody's talked about, and she's great as far as comes to baking."

Swift has become notorious for her baked goods among Chiefs players. In February, head coach Andy Reid said that Swift was making Kelce and his teammates baked desserts throughout the 2023 season.

"She likes to cook, so she made the offensive lineman these homemade Pop-Tarts," Reid revealed during a livestream.

Kelce himself has also baked with Swift since they started dating, which he told reporters in June.

"Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll," Kelce said.

Swift has also preemptively gotten to know the newest forthcoming member of the Mahomes family. In a photo on Instagram last week, Brittany showed Swift rubbing her pregnant belly. The photo was taken at the Chiefs' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the NFL season. Brittany is pregnant with her third child with the Chiefs quarterback.

That appearance between Brittany and Swift was the first time the two were seen together at a Chiefs game this season. It was also the first time that the pair had been seen together at all since Swift publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

Brittany had been linked to multiple displays of supporting Trump via social media activity dating back to mid-August.

It started with a simple Instagram like of Trump's 2024 policy platform on Aug. 13. Images of the like were rapidly spread around social media channels, inciting backlash so fierce the pregnant mother posted additional statements to defend herself and her beliefs. Mahomes later liked a comment that said "TRUMP-VANCE 2024" on one of her Instagram posts.

Multiple online Swift fan pages contributed to spreading screenshots of Mahomes' initial like of Trump's policy platform, inciting much of the backlash against Swift's friend.

Swift has endorsed Democratic candidates dating back to 2018, when she endorsed Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections in Tennessee.

Swift's endorsement of Harris prompted a vocal response from former President Trump, who Mahomes has been tied to supporting. Trump posted a message to his Truth Social platform that read "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" on Sept. 15, and in an interview with "FOX & Friends" on Sept. 11, the former president said he "liked Mahomes much better" than Swift.

Patrick defended and commended his wife's political influence after Trump praised her over Swift on Sept. 11.

"I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community," the 28-year-old QB said.

"I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people an opportunity to use their voice," he said. "In political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day of my life and trying to live it to the best of my ability."

Patrick said he himself would not endorse a political candidate, but he encouraged Americans to do what is right for "their families."

On an episode of the "Whoop" podcast, Brittany said she has leaned on her three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback husband to get her through the recent public scrutiny.

"Having him to help me get through it has helped a lot because he is very good at managing those things and blocking people out and doing all that type of stuff," she said. "Having him beside me and kind of guiding me, coaching me through it has helped a ton. I think that’s kind of gotten to where we are at now."

"I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’" she said. "And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like, honestly, I don’t give a f--- about what people have to say about me anymore."

